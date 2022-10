In this report:





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits India

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar meets UK counterpart, discusses bilateral ties amid Ukraine crisis

India's opposition Congress party steps up protest over fuel price hike

Western Indian state of Maharashtra lifts all Covid-19 related curbs as cases fall, makes masks optional

