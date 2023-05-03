India report: Sharad Pawar resigns as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

- Foreign Ministers from China, Russia and Pakistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa on May 4-5
- Political parties intensify election campaigns as Karnataka Assembly polls loom
- PM Modi takes a swipe at the Congress party's manifesto, stating that the party has decided to 'lock up Bajrang Bali'
- Congress accuses PM Modi of hurting religious sentiments, demands apology
- Sharad Pawar steps down as Nationalist Congress Party chief
- India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues yellow alert across 5 northern states
