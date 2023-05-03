India report: Sharad Pawar resigns as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Sharad Pawar

Old file photo of senior Indian politician Sharad Pawar who has stepped down as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Source: AP / Aijaz Rahi/AP

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 03/05/2023

  • Foreign Ministers from China, Russia and Pakistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa on May 4-5
  • Political parties intensify election campaigns as Karnataka Assembly polls loom
  • PM Modi takes a swipe at the Congress party's manifesto, stating that the party has decided to 'lock up Bajrang Bali'
  • Congress accuses PM Modi of hurting religious sentiments, demands apology
  • Sharad Pawar steps down as Nationalist Congress Party chief
  • India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues yellow alert across 5 northern states
