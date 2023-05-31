India report : Home minister Amit Shah holds all-party meeting in Manipur

India

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament House in New Delhi, India. Source: AAP, EPA / AAP Photos/EPA/STR

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 31/05/2023

  • Indian Home Minister Amit Shah holds an all-party meeting in Imphal (north-east)
  • Several sportspersons in Manipur (north-east) vow to return medals if peace is not restored soon
  • Protesting Indian wrestlers defer plan to 'immerse' medals in Ganga river
  • India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to begin month-long mass outreach campaign today to mark completion of nine years of government
