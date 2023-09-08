India report: Tight security at Delhi Airport as world leaders arrive for G20 summit today

- Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and other influential leaders reached Delhi today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden
- Bharatiya Janata Party attacks Sonia, Rahul Gandhi over Sanatan Dharma row
- Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) respond to comments, CM Stalin accuses pro-BJP forces of wrong narrative
LISTEN TO
[Hindi] First Nations peoples and cultures | Bonus episode
SBS Hindi
07/09/202328:42
LISTEN TO
Perth real estate agent suspended after racist email to tenants
SBS Hindi
07/09/202304:58
LISTEN TO
Katha Sagar: Radio presentation of story 'Kaash'
SBS Hindi
07/09/202315:16