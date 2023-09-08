India report: Tight security at Delhi Airport as world leaders arrive for G20 summit today

India G20

An Indian para-military force soldier stands guard ahead of the group of G20 nations meeting in Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2023. Source: AP / Channi Anand/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 08/09/2023

  • Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and other influential leaders reached Delhi today
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden
  • Bharatiya Janata Party attacks Sonia, Rahul Gandhi over Sanatan Dharma row
  • Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) respond to comments, CM Stalin accuses pro-BJP forces of wrong narrative
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_sbslearn_citizenship_pod_bonus ep.mp3 image

[Hindi] First Nations peoples and cultures | Bonus episode

SBS Hindi

07/09/202328:42
LISTEN TO
Hindi_6923_perth-rental.mp3 image

Perth real estate agent suspended after racist email to tenants

SBS Hindi

07/09/202304:58
LISTEN TO
hindi_040823_storyKaash_anitaBararFinal.mp3 image

Katha Sagar: Radio presentation of story 'Kaash'

SBS Hindi

07/09/202315:16
Share

Latest podcast episodes

plp.PNG

SBS Hindi Newsflash 08 September 2023: World leaders and delegation heads continue to arrive at G20 summit

Ram Singh Rajput Shop teaching Sanskrit.jpeg

भारत की अनोखी दुकान जहां सिखाई जाती है संस्कृत भाषा

Sydney

SBS Hindi Newsflash 07 September 2023: Sydney becomes second most unaffordable city in the world

Adult boy and girl talking with each other during packing

Perth real estate agent suspended after racist email to tenants