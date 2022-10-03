SBS Hindi

India report: Tributes pour in for Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary

Gandhi

1931, Mahatma Gandhi talks to a crowd in India. Source: AP / James A. Mills/AP/AAP Image

Published 3 October 2022 at 4:04pm
By SBS Hindi
Listen to the SBS Hindi report from India. 03/10/22

  • India offers rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary
  • India wins the high-scoring second T20 match against South Africa by 16 runs  
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 5G mobile services in India
  • India's main opposition party Congress readies for its new President
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.

Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.

Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.

Prolific blood donor Dinesh hopes to inspire others to 'make a difference'

SBS Hindi News 02 October 2022: Football supporters caught up in deadly stampede

SBS Hindi News 01 October 2022: Russia's leader proclaims annexation of Ukraine regions, but West rejects

Melbourne Telangana Forum celebrates Bathukamma festival