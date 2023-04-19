India report: Varanasi city hosts G20 meeting of agricultural chief scientists

- G-20 Agriculture Working Group meeting underway in Varanasi (north)
- G20 health meet in Goa (west); Delegates visit a Janaushadhi Kendra, shown interest in this scheme
- Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slams the main opposition Congress party for attempt to politicise issue of Indians stranded in Sudan
- Heatwave engulfs parts of India; Rain may offer some respite in the capital city of Delhi today
