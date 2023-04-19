India report: Varanasi city hosts G20 meeting of agricultural chief scientists

INDIA G20 FOREIGN MINISTER MEETING

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar addressing a press conference, at the G20 meeting in New Delhi, India, 02 March 2023. (Representative image) Source: EPA / HARISH TYAGI/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 19/04/2023

  • G-20 Agriculture Working Group meeting underway in Varanasi (north)
  • G20 health meet in Goa (west); Delegates visit a Janaushadhi Kendra, shown interest in this scheme
  • Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slams the main opposition Congress party for attempt to politicise issue of Indians stranded in Sudan
  • Heatwave engulfs parts of India; Rain may offer some respite in the capital city of Delhi today
