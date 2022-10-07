India report: World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.5% for 2022-23

- World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.5 per cent for the financial year 2022-23
- Drug regulator initiates probe after WHO links children deaths in Gambia to an Indian made cough syrup
- Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts fresh raids again in relation to Delhi excise policy case
- Delhi government launches anti-dust campaign to control air pollution
LISTEN TO
For the Indian community, Diwali Mela (fair) is an opportunity to reconnect with cultural roots and to introduce children to the rich culture and heritage of the country. Last Sunday, Blacktown Diwali Mela entertained Sydney-siders with super-energetic dance performances and delicious Indian food. Listen to this podcast to find out what the attendees and participants thought about the event.
SBS Hindi
07/10/202209:05
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Australia Alludu, a social media group that was started a few years ago, is helping new immigrants and overseas students settle into Australian life. Surender Reddy, an immigration agent who supports the group, has been interviewed by SBS Hindi in this podcast. He shares some tips for migrants, as well as what the group is up to.
SBS Hindi
07/10/202211:22
LISTEN TO
Mahatma Peace Symposium 2022 is an initiative by the Saroni Roy Foundation (SRF). Listen to this podcast to find out how New South Wales Parliament celebrated the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 28 September.
SBS Hindi
05/10/202208:58