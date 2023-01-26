India report : World leaders extend best wishes to India on its 74th Republic Day

- India celebrates 74th Republic Day with vibrant parades
- World leaders extend warm greetings to India on its 74th Republic Day
- India launches Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC, world's first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine
- Pakistan confirms an Indian government's invitation for its foreign minister
The Australian of the Year Awards winners announced
26/01/202311:00
Northern Territory government restricts alcohol sale in Alice Springs
25/01/202305:28
'Artists cannot be confined by national boundaries': Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur
25/01/202314:09