India report : World leaders extend best wishes to India on its 74th Republic Day

INDIA REPUBLIC DAY CELEBRATIONS

A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Indian President Droupadi Murmu (L) welcome Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R) during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, India, 26 January 2023. Credit: INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 27/01/2023


  • India celebrates 74th Republic Day with vibrant parades
  • World leaders extend warm greetings to India on its 74th Republic Day
  • India launches Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC, world's first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine
  • Pakistan confirms an Indian government's invitation for its foreign minister

