India report : Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur ignites clash between BJP and Congress party

INDIA POLITICS STATE ELECTIONS

Indian National Congress (INC) party senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 30/06/2023

  • India's main opposition Congress party has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government after Rahul Gandhi's convoy was halted in the northeastern state of Manipur.
  • The BJP has accused the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi of inciting tension by visiting Manipur in the northeast.
  • In a rare move, the Governor of the southern state of Tamil Nadu dismissed a jailed minister on his own authority.
  • The next meeting of opposition parties will take place in Bengaluru, a city in south India.
  • Indian minister Amit Shah strongly criticised Nitish Kumar's rally in the eastern state of Bihar.
  • Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge met with the German and Australian envoys to discuss deepening ties with them.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_26623_Indianday.mp3 image

Subcontinent snapshot: National Gallery of Victoria showcases India's vibrant culture

SBS Hindi

26/06/202306:16
LISTEN TO
Hindi_27623_Visa.mp3 image

Permanent residency faster for skilled visa Subclass 190 as processing times decrease

SBS Hindi

28/06/202306:11
LISTEN TO
hindi_270623_siblingBullying_drShailza.mp3 image

Is playing tough with siblings the same as bullying?

SBS Hindi

30/06/202307:25
Share

Latest podcast episodes

QUESTION TIME

SBS Hindi Newsflash 30 June 2023: National Anti-Corruption Commission begins its work

Mala Sinha

तुमको न भूल पायेंगे: माला सिन्हा

Bullying

Is playing tough with siblings the same as bullying?

Canva eid (1).jpg

Eco-friendly Eid: How this community integrates faith with environmental awareness