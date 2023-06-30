India report : Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur ignites clash between BJP and Congress party

- India's main opposition Congress party has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government after Rahul Gandhi's convoy was halted in the northeastern state of Manipur.
- The BJP has accused the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi of inciting tension by visiting Manipur in the northeast.
- In a rare move, the Governor of the southern state of Tamil Nadu dismissed a jailed minister on his own authority.
- The next meeting of opposition parties will take place in Bengaluru, a city in south India.
- Indian minister Amit Shah strongly criticised Nitish Kumar's rally in the eastern state of Bihar.
- Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge met with the German and Australian envoys to discuss deepening ties with them.
