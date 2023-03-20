India report: Fresh row erupts between BJP and Congress after police knock on Rahul Gandhi's door

India: Indian Parliament Budget Session 2023

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with other opposition MPs during a protest over the Adani issue, at Parliament House complex, on March 17, 2023 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Listen to the India Report of 20/03/2023

  • India's main opposition party Congress and ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party spar over police knocking on Rahul Gandhi's door
  • Massive manhunt to catch 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh in the north Indian state of Punjab
  • Farmer unions reach India's capital New Delhi, warn to relaunch their movement against the Central Government if demands agreed to in December 2021 are not met 
  • Pacer Mitchell Starc's spell helps Australia win big against India in the second One-day International cricket match
