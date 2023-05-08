India report: Post SCO summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slams Pakistan and China

INDIA SCO SUMMIT

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during a press conference after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Goa, India EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 08/05/2023

  • Post SCO Summit, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticises Pakistan on cross border-terrorism and China on border issues
  • The poll battle for the southern Indian state of Karnataka gets murkier in the last leg of campaigning 
  • Unions of farmers and workers support the protest of women wrestlers in India
  • Violence subsides in the far northeastern Indian state of Manipur
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_240423_sameerstartup.mp3 image

Startups: Changing mindsets from job seeker to job creator

SBS Hindi

05/05/202312:35
LISTEN TO
Hindi_4523_Migration.mp3 image

Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

SBS Hindi

05/05/202306:17
LISTEN TO
hindi_030523_Div Pillay image

'India is more progressive on gender equality than Australia', says Mind Tribes CEO

SBS Hindi

05/05/202317:30
Share

Most popular

05:21
INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas

06:17
Student typing in a laptop in her room, stock photo

Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

Australia Quad

Indian PM Modi thanks his Australian counterpart for hosting Quad meeting in Sydney next month

08:52
King Charles III coronation

Mixed reaction as King Charles III gets officially crowned with wife Queen Camilla

07:57
Legionaires disease emerged again.

मीडिया में नकारात्मक है स्वास्थ्य आपातकालीन विभागों की छवि

Indian chefs cooking in a professional kitchen of a gourmet restaurant

Indian restaurant owners in Australia worried by temporary skilled migrants' pay rise after migration review

Sad female college student holding her head and reading book.

Australian universities deny banning Indian student applications amid Indian High Commission investigation

WA COVID19 BORDER

Another Australian city wants a direct flight from India

Latest podcast episodes

AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

SBS Hindi News 08 May 2023: Government announced a boost for single-parent payments in federal budget

King Charles III coronation

Mixed reaction as King Charles III gets officially crowned with wife Queen Camilla

BUDGET23 JIM CHALMERS PORTRAIT

What can we expect from 2023 Federal Budget?

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

SBS Hindi News 07 May 2023: Federal budget to include energy bill relief