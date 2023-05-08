India report: Post SCO summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slams Pakistan and China

- Post SCO Summit, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticises Pakistan on cross border-terrorism and China on border issues
- The poll battle for the southern Indian state of Karnataka gets murkier in the last leg of campaigning
- Unions of farmers and workers support the protest of women wrestlers in India
- Violence subsides in the far northeastern Indian state of Manipur
Startups: Changing mindsets from job seeker to job creator
05/05/202312:35
Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders
05/05/202306:17
'India is more progressive on gender equality than Australia', says Mind Tribes CEO
05/05/202317:30