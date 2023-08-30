India report : India to mark 23 August as 'National Space Day' post successful lunar landing

- Indian Cabinet adopts resolution hailing soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3; designates 23 August as 'National Space Day' to honor ISRO's achievement
- India strongly objects to China's 'map' that asserts ownership over Indian territories, prompting a firm diplomatic protest from the Indian side
- Ruling government revises stance after opposing Bihar (eastern India) caste survey
- Ahead of G20 meet, security beefed up in the capital city of Delhi
- Framing joint campaign strategy on cards during INDIA bloc's Mumbai (west) meet starting 31 August
LISTEN TO
'Go extra miles and connect with communities’: CEO of the Year Finalist Asha Bhat
SBS Hindi
29/08/202310:52
LISTEN TO
Western Australia eases permanent residency rules for skilled migrants
SBS Hindi
29/08/202308:04
LISTEN TO
Pre-retirees encouraged to boost super savings against inflation
SBS Hindi
29/08/202307:19