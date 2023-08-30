India report : India to mark 23 August as 'National Space Day' post successful lunar landing

Children display the replica of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission Chandrayaan-3 during the live-streaming of its soft landing on Moon's South Pole, at the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, in Chennai, India, 23 August 2023. Chandrayaan-3 is the third and most recent Indian lunar exploration mission under the Chandrayaan program of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). India became the first nation to land on the Moon's south pole and only the fourth nation ever to accomplish this, ISRO confirmed it on X (formerly Twitter) by saying 'I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. Source: EPA / IDREES MOHAMMED/EPA/AAPIMAGE