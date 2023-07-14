- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets France's highest civilian award 'Legion of Honor'
- Indian space agency ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on Moon today
- Second day G20 Conference on Crime and Security starts in Gurugram, Haryana (north India)
- Delhi city in north India grapples with water-logging, traffic jams following rising water level of the Yamuna River
India report : Prime Minister Modi conferred with France’s highest civilian award
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 13, 2023. I Source: ABACA / Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/PA/Alamy/AAP Image
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 14/07/2023
Share