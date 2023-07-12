India report : Several states face rainfall shortages while north India experiences flood fury

- Despite flooding in the north, several Indian states are experiencing rain deficits
- Opposition-ruled states raise concerns over inclusion of Goods and Services Tax Network under the purview of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act
- Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council approves 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing
- Supreme Court rejects the third extension of the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Mishra
'Diversify income sources with fluctuating interest rates': says financial expert
12/07/202310:50
United Nations forges new agreement to reduce shipping emissions
11/07/202304:36
International students in NSW lose access to support service as pandemic wanes
11/07/202309:04