India report : Several states face rainfall shortages while north India experiences flood fury

Climate Extreme Flooding

FILE - A man looks at a swollen Beas River following heavy rains in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, India, July 9, 2023. Source: AP / Aqil Khan/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 12/07/2023

  • Despite flooding in the north, several Indian states are experiencing rain deficits
  • Opposition-ruled states raise concerns over inclusion of Goods and Services Tax Network under the purview of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act
  • Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council approves 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing
  • Supreme Court rejects the third extension of the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Mishra

'Diversify income sources with fluctuating interest rates': says financial expert

12/07/202310:50
Hindi_110723_Shipping explainer image

United Nations forges new agreement to reduce shipping emissions

11/07/202304:36
Hindi_11723_student-support.mp3 image

International students in NSW lose access to support service as pandemic wanes

11/07/202309:04
