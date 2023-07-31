India report : Former Indian Army Chief suggests possible involvement of foreign agencies in Manipur Violence

- General M M Naravane (retd), India's former Army chief, highlights the strong likelihood of China's involvement in the Manipur situation
- Opposition parties are ready to face their first acid test in Parliament as the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is all set to introduce the controversial bill on control over services of officers in Delhi
- India successfully launches seven Singapore satellites through its ISRO's commercial arm News Space India Ltd
- Top international semiconductor chip makers attend Semicon 2023 in the western state of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks them to get the first mover advantage
LISTEN TO
Pilot program calls for 'care navigators' in mental health nursing
SBS Hindi
28/07/202306:32
LISTEN TO
Remembering the melodious legend Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary
SBS Hindi
31/07/202307:23
LISTEN TO
Are Australian companies preparing for recession layoffs?
SBS Hindi
25/07/202311:24