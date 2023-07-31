India report : Former Indian Army Chief suggests possible involvement of foreign agencies in Manipur Violence

India Ethnic Violence

Indian army soldiers patrol a deserted village in Churachandpur, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Source: AP / Altaf Qadri/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 31/07/2023

  • General M M Naravane (retd), India's former Army chief, highlights the strong likelihood of China's involvement in the Manipur situation
  • Opposition parties are ready to face their first acid test in Parliament as the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party is all set to introduce the controversial bill on control over services of officers in Delhi
  • India successfully launches seven Singapore satellites through its ISRO's commercial arm News Space India Ltd
  • Top international semiconductor chip makers attend Semicon 2023 in the western state of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks them to get the first mover advantage
