India report: Prime Minister Modi's US Visit: PM calls for action against 'sponsors of terrorism'

- PM Modi denies that religious discrimination exists under his government
- Indian PM calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his US address
- India's opposition parties are to meet in Patna today to display unity
- Bharatiya Janata Party takes a jibe at the planned opposition joint meet
- G20 Education Ministers' meeting concludes today in Pune, Maharashtra
Australia talks physical and mental health at 9th international yoga day
21/06/202307:37
'A healthy life starts from your kitchen' says Ayurveda practitioner on International Day of Yoga
21/06/202313:19
'Future of Australia inextricably connected to India': Tully Smith, CEO Australia India Chamber of Commerce
19/06/202309:40