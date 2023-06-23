India report: Prime Minister Modi's US Visit: PM calls for action against 'sponsors of terrorism'

DC: State dinner in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

US President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, shake hands during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi announced a series of defence and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit today. Source: SIPA USA / Sipa USA/Sipa USA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 23/06/2023

  • PM Modi denies that religious discrimination exists under his government
  • Indian PM calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his US address
  • India's opposition parties are to meet in Patna today to display unity
  • Bharatiya Janata Party takes a jibe at the planned opposition joint meet
  • G20 Education Ministers' meeting concludes today in Pune, Maharashtra
