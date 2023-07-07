India report : India raises Khalistani posters issue with Canada, UK, US and Australia

- India takes up Khalistani posters threatening its envoys with Canada, US, UK and Australia
- Main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar, says Congress firmly behind him
- India's space agency ISRO to launch moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July
- Hampi (southern India) to host 3rd Culture Working Group Meeting
Growing trend: Migrants in Australia embrace business start-ups with optimistic outlook
05/07/202305:27
Mohit Pachauri sleeps rough for Vinnies CEO sleepout to raise awareness for homelessness
07/07/202308:53
'Desi' Voice campaign gathers support from South Asian community ahead of referendum
07/07/202309:37