India report : India raises Khalistani posters issue with Canada, UK, US and Australia

INDIA SCO SUMMIT

Dr S Jaishankar is India's External Affairs Minister. Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 07/07/2023

  • India takes up Khalistani posters threatening its envoys with Canada, US, UK and Australia
  • Main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar, says Congress firmly behind him
  • India's space agency ISRO to launch moon mission Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July
  • Hampi (southern India) to host 3rd Culture Working Group Meeting
Hindi_030723_Small Bizz image

Growing trend: Migrants in Australia embrace business start-ups with optimistic outlook

05/07/202305:27
Hindi_050723_CEO.mp3 image

Mohit Pachauri sleeps rough for Vinnies CEO sleepout to raise awareness for homelessness

07/07/202308:53
Hindi_7723_nishad.mp3 image

'Desi' Voice campaign gathers support from South Asian community ahead of referendum

07/07/202309:37



