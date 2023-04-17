India report: Former Indian politician and his brother shot dead on Live TV in Uttar Pradesh

India Shooting on Live TV

FILE - Indian lawmaker Atiq Ahmed, then serving jail sentence, arrives at the Parliament house in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2008. He was shot dead along with his brother in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 17/04/2023

  • Opposition questions Bharatiya Janata Party over former governor's remarks on Pulwama bomb blast in 2019   
  • Indian politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were killed on Live TV in the Northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
  • The Central Bureau of Investigation grills Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy probe
  • Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar resigns from BJP ahead of Karnataka Polls
