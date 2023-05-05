India report : Foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in India

- Foreign Ministers' meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) underway in Goa (western India)
- India-China hold bilateral meeting, focus on resolving border issue
- Indian Supreme Court closes proceedings on the plea filed by the women wrestlers'
- Elections campaign intensifies for the state assembly polls in the southern Indian state of Karnataka
How women in stand-up comedy are finally 'standing out'
SBS Hindi
05/05/202310:05
Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders
SBS Hindi
05/05/202306:17