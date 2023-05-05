India report : Foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in India

epa10608854 A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry press service shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) with India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar (R) during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting in Goa, India, 04 May 2023. India is hosting this year's SCO summit in Goa from 04 to 05 May 2023. EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT/EPA/AAP Image