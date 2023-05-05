India report : Foreign ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in India

INDIA SCO SUMMIT

epa10608854 A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry press service shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) with India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar (R) during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting in Goa, India, 04 May 2023. India is hosting this year's SCO summit in Goa from 04 to 05 May 2023. EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 05/05/2023

  • Foreign Ministers' meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) underway in Goa (western India)
  • India-China hold bilateral meeting, focus on resolving border issue
  • Indian Supreme Court closes proceedings on the plea filed by the women wrestlers'
  • Elections campaign intensifies for the state assembly polls in the southern Indian state of Karnataka
Hindi_250423_Brown Women Comedy Part 2 .mp3 image

How women in stand-up comedy are finally 'standing out'

SBS Hindi

05/05/202310:05
Indian restaurant owners in Australia worried by temporary skilled migrants' pay rise after migration review

Hindi_4523_Migration.mp3 image

Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

SBS Hindi

05/05/202306:17
