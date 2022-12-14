SBS Hindi

India report : No fatalities or serious injuries in India-China Arunachal border clash

India China

A view of the road on the way to the Line of Actual Control, at the India-China Border in Tawang, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006. Source: AP / Mustafa Quraishi/AP/AAP Image

Published 14 December 2022 at 4:15pm, updated 21 minutes ago at 4:53pm
  • Indian government says no fatalities or serious casualties in India-China Arunachal border clash
  • China downplays Tawang clash, says situation 'stable' at the border with India
  • Ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), main opposition Congress party accuse each other of having links with China
  • State assembly of the southern state of Kerala passes bill to remove governor as Chancellor of state’s universities

