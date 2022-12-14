India report : No fatalities or serious injuries in India-China Arunachal border clash

- Indian government says no fatalities or serious casualties in India-China Arunachal border clash
- China downplays Tawang clash, says situation 'stable' at the border with India
- Ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), main opposition Congress party accuse each other of having links with China
- State assembly of the southern state of Kerala passes bill to remove governor as Chancellor of state’s universities
Indian art featured on an artistic shade in Brisbane
14/12/202210:33
'Good news': NSW relaxes conditions for permanent residency visa applicants
13/12/202205:29
Mohun Bagan-East Bengal football rivalry reaches Australian shores
12/12/202209:30