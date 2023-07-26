India report : Opposition parties continue to escalate standoff in Parliament over Manipur issue

India: BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting

NEW DELHI, INDIA - JULY 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Pralhad Joshi leave after attending the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House complex on July 25, 2023 in New Delhi, India. Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 26/07/2023

  • International Monetary Fund projects Indian economy to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2023
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition front
  • The northeastern state of Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet service remains suspended
  • Indian Parliament standoff intensifies; Opposition plans no-confidence motion against the ruling government over Manipur issue
  • 4th Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Meeting begins in Chennai (southern India)
hindi_200723_ayurvedic lead exp image

Expert urges public to prioritise reading labels and explore Ayurvedic medicines as alternatives

SBS Hindi

21/07/202310:40
Hindi_140723_Apps safety image

Cybersecurity expert shares tips on safely downloading apps

SBS Hindi

25/07/202309:04
Arh Baga.mp3 image

Are Australian companies preparing for recession layoffs?

SBS Hindi

25/07/202311:24
