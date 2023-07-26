India report : Opposition parties continue to escalate standoff in Parliament over Manipur issue

- International Monetary Fund projects Indian economy to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2023
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks opposition front
- The northeastern state of Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet service remains suspended
- Indian Parliament standoff intensifies; Opposition plans no-confidence motion against the ruling government over Manipur issue
- 4th Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group Meeting begins in Chennai (southern India)
