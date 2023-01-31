India report : Indian economy expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24

INDIA ECOMOMIC SURVEY 2023

Indian Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran (C ) with his colleagues and team members Rajiv Mishra (L) and Chandni Raina hold the India Economic Survey 2023 in New Delhi, India 31 January 2023. Source: EPA / HARISH TYAGI/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 01/02/2023

  • Budget to be tabled in the Indian Parliament today
  • World's eyes on India's  budget amid global uncertainty, says PM Modi
  • Economic Survey 2023 projects 6.5 per cent economic growth next fiscal year
  • Opposition parties allege the President's speech misses out key issues
'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner

SBS Hindi

31/01/202307:42
'Hair loss treatments are evolving but have come a long way': Dr Pooja

SBS Hindi

01/02/202310:21

'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students'

SBS Hindi

10/01/202308:04
