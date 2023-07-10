India report : North India grapples with torrential downpours

India Weather

Vehicles move through a water logged street during a heavy downpour in New Delhi, India, Sunday, July 9, 2023 Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 10/07/2023

  • Torrential rains across north India have caused havoc in several states
  • Violence mars Panchayat polls in West Bengal (eastern India); Repoll today in 700 booths 
  • India's main opposition Congress party decides to approach the Supreme Court for its leader Rahul Gandhi's bail
