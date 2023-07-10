India report : North India grapples with torrential downpours

- Torrential rains across north India have caused havoc in several states
- Violence mars Panchayat polls in West Bengal (eastern India); Repoll today in 700 booths
- India's main opposition Congress party decides to approach the Supreme Court for its leader Rahul Gandhi's bail
LISTEN TO
Plight of an international student: From being jobless to 'hot bedding' as rents soar
SBS Hindi
03/07/202315:19
LISTEN TO
'Desi' Voice campaign gathers support from South Asian community ahead of referendum
SBS Hindi
07/07/202309:37
LISTEN TO
Growing trend: Migrants in Australia embrace business start-ups with optimistic outlook
SBS Hindi
05/07/202305:27