India report: Indian boxers win 3 golds in CWG 2022

- Three gold medals for Indian pugilists at the Commonwealth Games 2022's penultimate day
- Ruling Bhartiya Janta Party's candidate Jagdeep Dhankar wins elections for the post of Vice President of India by defeating rival candidate Margaret Alva
- Main opposition Congress party attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime; compares it with Adolf Hitler
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
