India report: Indian boxers win 3 golds in CWG 2022

Nitu Ghanghas

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Nitu Nitu of Team India celebrates during the Women’s Boxing Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) medal ceremony on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. Credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Published 8 August 2022 at 10:49am
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 08/08/2022

  • Three gold medals for Indian pugilists at the Commonwealth Games 2022's penultimate day
  • Ruling Bhartiya Janta Party's candidate Jagdeep Dhankar wins elections for the post of Vice President of India by defeating rival candidate Margaret Alva
  • Main opposition Congress party attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime; compares it with Adolf Hitler
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

