India report: Indian boxers win 3 golds in CWG 2022

Three gold medals for Indian pugilists at the Commonwealth Games 2022's penultimate day

Ruling Bhartiya Janta Party's candidate Jagdeep Dhankar wins elections for the post of Vice President of India by defeating rival candidate Margaret Alva

Main opposition Congress party attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime; compares it with Adolf Hitler

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.





Advertisement

LISTEN TO Meet Gagan Bhatnagar, the chef behind Australia's 'best pizza' SBS Hindi 03/08/2022 11:07 Play