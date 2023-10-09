India report : India achieves an impressive 107 medals at Hangzhou Asian Games

China Asian Games Closing Ceremony

An Indian contingent walks through the arena during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Source: AP / Vincent Thian/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 09/10/2023


  • India condemns the attack on Israel by Hamas and expresses solidarity with Israel
  • Israel thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing solidarity and standing by it 
  • Canada moves its diplomats to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur after diplomatic spat
  • India posted a historic record haul of 107 medals in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023
  • India starts the 2023 Cricket World Cup impressively, defeating Australia by six wickets
Places to visit: Champawat and Jeolikote in India for cultural heritage and panoramic views of the Himalayas

08/10/202308:41
'Indian migrants to Australia are fabulously well qualified': Parramatta MP Andrew Charlton in his new book

09/10/202308:36
Melbourne's Indian community calls for better frequency as Victoria reveals 100 new trams plan

09/10/202306:21
