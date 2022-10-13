India report: Indian Finance Minister's remark about Rupee's value not sliding slammed by opposition parties

- Opposition parties in India criticise the ruling government over the Finance Minister's remarks about the 'rupee not sliding and the dollar strengthening' remark
- India rejects the Global Hunger Index 2022 report after its rank slides down to a dismal 107 among 121 countries
- Over 9000 delegates of the main opposition Congress Party vote today to choose their new President
- Food inflation hits Indians again after milk prices go by Rs 2 per litre
LISTEN TO
‘Wish to work for the UN one day', Sydney Scholars India Equity Scholarship recipient aims high
SBS Hindi
13/10/202212:21
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
India and Australia discuss establishing additional consulates and mobility of professionals
SBS Hindi
12/10/202208:26
LISTEN TO
'Winning World Cup would start the frenzy and bring sponsors': Indian indoor cricket captain
SBS Hindi
11/10/202207:20