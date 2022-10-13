SBS Hindi

India report: Indian Finance Minister's remark about Rupee's value not sliding slammed by opposition parties

SBS Hindi

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference in New Delhi, India - 31 Dec 2021

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media during her press conference at National Media Centre in New Delhi. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2022 at 3:53pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi report from India. 17/10/2022

Published 17 October 2022 at 3:53pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
  • Opposition parties in India criticise the ruling government over the Finance Minister's remarks about the 'rupee not sliding and the dollar strengthening' remark
  • India rejects the Global Hunger Index 2022 report after its rank slides down to a dismal 107 among 121 countries
  • Over 9000 delegates of the main opposition Congress Party vote today to choose their new President
  • Food inflation hits Indians again after milk prices go by Rs 2 per litre
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_111022_interviewTusharJoshiWeb.mp3 image

‘Wish to work for the UN one day', Sydney Scholars India Equity Scholarship recipient aims high

SBS Hindi

13/10/202212:21
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Hindi_121022_SJaishankar.mp3 image

India and Australia discuss establishing additional consulates and mobility of professionals

SBS Hindi

12/10/202208:26
LISTEN TO
hindi_101022_Captgirish.mp3 image

'Winning World Cup would start the frenzy and bring sponsors': Indian indoor cricket captain

SBS Hindi

11/10/202207:20
Share

Related podcast episodes

07:29

India report: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gujarat

09:28

India report : India defeats South Africa in the second ODI cricket match

07:33

India report: Indian social activist Anna Hazare slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over liquor policy

07:07

India report: Indian PM says his government carried out 'surgery' to change Gujarat's old system

Latest podcast episodes

VIC FLOODS CLEAN UP

SBS Hindi News 17 October 2022: As floods rage on, Prime Minister warns of "dangerous times ahead"

VIC WET WEATHER

SBS Hindi News 16 October 2022: Thousands of homes damaged in major flooding in northeast Victoria

VIC FLOODS

SBS Hindi News 15 October: Man dies in Victorian floods as emergency continues

VIC WET WEATHER

SBS Hindi News 14 October 2022: Major to record flooding across Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales