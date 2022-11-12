India report: Indonesia and Brazil to join India to form troika in next G20 presidency

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend key sessions on - food and energy security, digital transformation, and health - at the G20 Bali Summit
- India's Army chief describes the situation on the China border as stable but unpredictable
- Indian political parties focus on Gujarat after nearly 70-plus percent polling in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh
- Pakistan's dream run ends as England lifts the ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne.
Prabodh Malhotra walks from Melbourne Cricket Ground to Sydney Cricket Ground for McGrath Foundation
12/11/202210:31
Are you planning to purchase an investment property?
06/11/202211:45
Dr Raj Khillan wins 2023 Victorian Australian of the Year award
10/11/202209:31