India report: Indonesia and Brazil to join India to form troika in next G20 presidency

Indonesia G20

An Indonesian soldier walks past a G20 sign at one of the venues of the G20 leaders summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Source: AP / Dita Alangkara/AP

Published 14 November 2022 at 3:55pm
Presented by Manan Kumar
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 14/11/2022

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend key sessions on - food and energy security, digital transformation, and health - at the G20 Bali Summit   
  • India's Army chief describes the situation on the China border as stable but unpredictable
  • Indian political parties focus on Gujarat after nearly 70-plus percent polling in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh
  • Pakistan's dream run ends as England lifts the ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

