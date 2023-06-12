India report : Indian Navy displays its combat prowess in the Arabian Sea

- Indian Navy conducts mega exercise of its combat prowess in the Arabian sea
- Indian government has set up two high-level panels to control violence in the northeastern state of Manipur
- Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on the coastline of north Gujarat, a state in western India, on 15 June
- Indian wrestlers threaten to revive their agitation in the capital of New Delhi if no action is taken against the Wrestling Federation of India president by 15 June
- Indian girls bring joy to Indians by lifting their first-ever Junior Hockey World Cup title
