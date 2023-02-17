India report : Indian PM inaugurates National Tribal Festival 'Aadi Mahotsav'

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates National Tribal Festival Aadi Mahotsav In Delhi

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 17/02/2023

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 17/02/2023

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘Aadi Mahotsav’ to showcase tribal culture
  • India's main opposition party Congress seeks probe into Israeli firm's alleged interference in Indian elections
  • Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices end after nearly 60 hours
