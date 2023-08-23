India report : India's spacecraft set for historic moon landing today

SPACE INDIA CHANDRAYAAN 2 LUNAR MOON MISSION

An undated handout photo made available by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows an artist's illustration of the Vikram moon lander, issued 08 September 2019. Credit: ISRO HANDOUT/EPA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 23/08/2023

  • Indian spacecraft Vikram Lander scheduled to make soft landing today on moon
  • India to become growth engine for the world, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Business Forum
  • Facing farmer protests, the ruling government goes in for ‘historic’ onion procurement
  • 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference concludes
  • Fourth G20 Culture Working Group meeting to begin today
‘More than beauty’: Miss Earth Australia contestant Puja pushing for pageant diversity

SBS Hindi

22/08/202310:31
'AI should remain a helper, not a problem solver for students', says tech expert

SBS Hindi

23/08/202309:13
'Australia is becoming an ideal study location': councillor Sahana Ramesh

SBS Hindi

18/08/202308:46
