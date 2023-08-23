India report : India's spacecraft set for historic moon landing today

- Indian spacecraft Vikram Lander scheduled to make soft landing today on moon
- India to become growth engine for the world, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Business Forum
- Facing farmer protests, the ruling government goes in for ‘historic’ onion procurement
- 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference concludes
- Fourth G20 Culture Working Group meeting to begin today
