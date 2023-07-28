India report : India slams China over 'stapled visas' issued to athletes

INDIA G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS

A handout photo made available by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs shows Indian minister of external affairs S. Jaishankar (C ) attends the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi, India 02 March 2023. Credit: INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS / HANDOUT/EPA/AAP Image

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 28/07/2023

  • India condemns China's 'stapled visas' for sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh (northeast India)
  • Opposition bloc to send members of parliament to Manipur (northeast), parties hit back at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • War of words between the ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and opposition Congress party intensifies over Manipur violence
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets opposition, says 'Corrupt and dynasts' have changed their jamaat's name
  • G20 Environment and Climate Ministers’ meet in the southern city of Chennai today
