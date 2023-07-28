India report : India slams China over 'stapled visas' issued to athletes

- India condemns China's 'stapled visas' for sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh (northeast India)
- Opposition bloc to send members of parliament to Manipur (northeast), parties hit back at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- War of words between the ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and opposition Congress party intensifies over Manipur violence
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets opposition, says 'Corrupt and dynasts' have changed their jamaat's name
- G20 Environment and Climate Ministers’ meet in the southern city of Chennai today
