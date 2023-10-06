India report : India calls for reduction in Canadian diplomats over 'interference in internal matters'

- India calls for Canadian staff reduction over 'interference in internal matters'
- India looks forward to engaging with new Government in Maldives on all issues
- Delhi's Court sends Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh to 5 day ED custody
- AAP protests against BJP, demands proof of corruption in Sanjay Singh's case
- PM Modi ramps up attack on Congress in poll-bound states of Rajasthan and MP
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi queries PM Modi’s 'silence' over corruption in Madhya Pradesh
New laws introduced to boost privacy and protect data
Indian Australians discuss and debate their choices ahead of the Voice Referendum
South Australia opens permanent residency doors for skilled workers with a new condition
