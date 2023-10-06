India report : India calls for reduction in Canadian diplomats over 'interference in internal matters'

INDIA CANADA DIPLOMACY

A general view near the Canadian embassy in New Delhi, India. The Ministry of External Affairs called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India to focus on achieving parity in terms of diplomatic strength. Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India 6/10/2023.

  • India calls for Canadian staff reduction over 'interference in internal matters'
  • India looks forward to engaging with new Government in Maldives on all issues
  • Delhi's Court sends Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh to 5 day ED custody
  • AAP protests against BJP, demands proof of corruption in Sanjay Singh's case
  • PM Modi ramps up attack on Congress in poll-bound states of Rajasthan and MP
  • Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi queries PM Modi’s 'silence' over corruption in Madhya Pradesh

LISTEN TO
Hindi_011023_Privacy Law image

New laws introduced to boost privacy and protect data

SBS Hindi

03/10/202308:51
LISTEN TO
hindi_021023_voicedebate.mp3 image

Indian Australians discuss and debate their choices ahead of the Voice Referendum

SBS Hindi

02/10/202323:30
LISTEN TO
hindi_31023_SA-migration.mp3 image

South Australia opens permanent residency doors for skilled workers with a new condition

SBS Hindi

03/10/202305:08
