India report : Prime Minister Modi attacks opposition over corruption issue

India: Joint Press Statements By Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference, at Hyderabad House, on March 20, 2023 in New Delhi, India. (Representative image) Credit: Hindustan Times/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 29/03/2023

  • Indian Parliament adjourned after Opposition protest over Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets opposition, says clampdown on corruption won’t stop
  • India's main opposition Congress party takes out march to ‘Save Democracy’
  • India's chief science advisers of G20 countries gather at Ramnagar, Uttarakhand (northern India)
  • Covid-19 cases on the rise, health ministry sounds alarm
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Hindi_270323_Be Informed .mp3 image

'Be Informed': Spreading community awareness through online seminars

SBS Hindi

29/03/202305:54
LISTEN TO
Hindi_280323_News .mp3 image

SBS Hindi News 28 March 2023: Government introduces E-safety resources for First Nations youth

SBS Hindi

28/03/202311:56
LISTEN TO
Hindi_270323_Tubercolosis dangers.mp3 image

More collective effort needed to end global tuberculosis epidemic

SBS Hindi

28/03/202307:55
Share

Most popular

05:21
INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas

11:06
Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

10:16
Accident

Settlement Guide: Everything you need to do if you are in a car crash in Australia

09:15
VIC FLOODS

सेटलमेंट गाइड: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में तूफान और बाढ़ की तैयारी कैसे करें

Harish Rao.jpg

Sport's power to break down barriers: First Indian appointed to Cricket Victoria's board

India: Lockdown In 30 States UTs Of India After Covid-19 Cases Near 500-Mark, Toll Rises To 10

'Hassle-free travel': No RT-PCR test required before travelling to India

07:55
Volunteers perform a free tuberculosis clinic in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous Prefecture Southwest China's Guizhou province March 23 2023. March 24 marks th (002).jpg

More collective effort needed to end global tuberculosis epidemic

Virus Outbreak India Tourists

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

Latest podcast episodes

QUEENSLAND PARLIAMENT SITTING

SBS Hindi News 29 March 2023: Queensland bans public displays of Nazi hate symbols

Molina gavaskar.JPG

'Important to amplify the voice of diversity in sport': Molina Asthana

flu

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 100 गुना तक बढ़ गया है फ्लू होने का खतरा

Founder Carl Buhariwala aims to spread awareness through online seminars on various topics.

'Be Informed': Spreading community awareness through online seminars