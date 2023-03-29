India report : Prime Minister Modi attacks opposition over corruption issue

- Indian Parliament adjourned after Opposition protest over Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi targets opposition, says clampdown on corruption won’t stop
- India's main opposition Congress party takes out march to ‘Save Democracy’
- India's chief science advisers of G20 countries gather at Ramnagar, Uttarakhand (northern India)
- Covid-19 cases on the rise, health ministry sounds alarm
'Be Informed': Spreading community awareness through online seminars
SBS Hindi
29/03/202305:54
SBS Hindi News 28 March 2023: Government introduces E-safety resources for First Nations youth
SBS Hindi
28/03/202311:56
More collective effort needed to end global tuberculosis epidemic
SBS Hindi
28/03/202307:55