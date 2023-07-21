India report : Manipur violence issue disrupts parliament session

- India's opposition parties target Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding him to address the Manipur issue (northeast); Indian government says that their request is merely a tactic to disrupt proceedings of the Parliament.
- Indian Supreme Court to hear the opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal today
- Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls for creating Global forum for detailed discussion, deliberation on food safety
- G20 Employment Working Group meeting underway in Indore (central India) with a focus on labour and jobs
- Heavy rains continue to hit many parts of the country
LISTEN TO
Skilled migrants regret moving to Australia, citing 'easier' parent visa options elsewhere
SBS Hindi
19/07/202310:13
LISTEN TO
'Fluctuating interest rates fuel volatility in the housing market', industry expert warns
SBS Hindi
18/07/202311:04
LISTEN TO
Increase in tooth decay and gum disease cases associated with the rising trend of vaping
SBS Hindi
18/07/202309:37