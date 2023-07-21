India report : Manipur violence issue disrupts parliament session

Women's activist group, Meira Paibi, protest in Imphal, India - 16 Jul 2023

Protesters during a road blockade in the northeastern state of Manipur . (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AAP Image

  • India's opposition parties target Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding him to address the Manipur issue (northeast); Indian government says that their request is merely a tactic to disrupt proceedings of the Parliament.
  • Indian Supreme Court to hear the opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal today
  • Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls for creating Global forum for detailed discussion, deliberation on food safety
  • G20 Employment Working Group meeting underway in Indore (central India) with a focus on labour and jobs
  • Heavy rains continue to hit many parts of the country

