India report: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sentenced to jail over alleged Modi surname remark

India Opposition Leader

An Indian court on Thursday, March 23, 2023 found Rahul Gandhi guilty of defamation over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname and sentenced him to two years in prison. The case against him dates back to an election rally in 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand, File) Source: AP / Channi Anand/AP

Listen to the India report of 24/03/2023.

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sentenced to jail on charges of defamation
  • Rahul Gandhi's conviction triggers another political row
  • Punjab Police intensifies crackdown against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
  • Sri Lanka arrests 12 Indian fishermen, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister raises concern
  • More than 100 delegates to participate in G20-RIIG conference at Dibrugarh today

