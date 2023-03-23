India report: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sentenced to jail over alleged Modi surname remark

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sentenced to jail on charges of defamation
- Rahul Gandhi's conviction triggers another political row
- Punjab Police intensifies crackdown against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
- Sri Lanka arrests 12 Indian fishermen, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister raises concern
- More than 100 delegates to participate in G20-RIIG conference at Dibrugarh today
Sharp rise in homelessness rates
SBS Hindi
23/03/202304:50
Growing calls for government action after dire climate report
SBS Hindi
23/03/202305:25
Syria and Türkiye quake victims top of mind during Ramadan
SBS Hindi
21/03/202307:58