India report : PM Modi says India home to 3,167 tigers

Indian Prime Minister India Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister India Narendra Modi Source: AAP, AP / AAP Image/AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 10/04/2023

  • Tiger population reaches 3167 on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the country's eco-centric efforts
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in the capital Delhi on Easter Sunday
  • A battle ensues between the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress party on the entry of the popular dairy product brand Amul in the southern state of Karnataka
  • Delhi's Lieutenant Governor and incumbent Aam Aadmi Party get embroiled in an ugly spat over educational qualification
