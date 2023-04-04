India report : PM Modi says India home to 3,167 tigers

- Tiger population reaches 3167 on the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the country's eco-centric efforts
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in the capital Delhi on Easter Sunday
- A battle ensues between the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress party on the entry of the popular dairy product brand Amul in the southern state of Karnataka
- Delhi's Lieutenant Governor and incumbent Aam Aadmi Party get embroiled in an ugly spat over educational qualification
