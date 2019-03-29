SBS Hindi

India Run Festival: for fitness, fun and to give back to the society

SBS Hindi

India run festival

India run festival Source: Think Peace organisation

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2019 at 9:14pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Think Peace Organization is bringing together the entire Indian diaspora living in Melbourne and native Australians as one united community for India Run festival this Sunday.

Published 29 March 2019 at 9:14pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The run is not only for fitness and fun but also to give back to society.

The funds raised at the festival will go towards Cathy Freeman Foundation, the Australian Star runner Cathy Freeman who is working with the aboriginal communities in Australia and for the development in education, health care, sports and livelihood in tribal villages of India.

Vandana Mamidanna of Think Peace Organisation said that this event reflects the colors, strength, diversity, and dynamism of the Indian diaspora and their commitment to make the world a better place.

"There is no age restriction to participate in the event. Even mothers with strollers can participate as there would be walking tracks. There would be 3 km walking tracks for those who do not wish to run the 5 km," Ms Mamidanna told SBS Hindi. 

"There would be fun-filled warm up before the run and more dances and fun after the completion of the run/walk.

"Participants would be recognised with medals and certificates," she added. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी