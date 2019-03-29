India Run Festival: for fitness, fun and to give back to the society

The run is not only for fitness and fun but also to give back to society.





The funds raised at the festival will go towards Cathy Freeman Foundation, the Australian Star runner Cathy Freeman who is working with the aboriginal communities in Australia and for the development in education, health care, sports and livelihood in tribal villages of India.





Vandana Mamidanna of Think Peace Organisation said that this event reflects the colors, strength, diversity, and dynamism of the Indian diaspora and their commitment to make the world a better place.





"There is no age restriction to participate in the event. Even mothers with strollers can participate as there would be walking tracks. There would be 3 km walking tracks for those who do not wish to run the 5 km," Ms Mamidanna told SBS Hindi.





"There would be fun-filled warm up before the run and more dances and fun after the completion of the run/walk.



