"India Strategy needs focused approach": Mathew Guy

India Strategy 2018:





Victorian Leader of Opposition Mathew Guy says “I will have targeted approach in my India Strategy and will further deepen ties with India through the establishment of sister-state relationship between Victoria and Indian state.”





He says by establishment of a sister-state relationship it will further strengthen Victoria’s existing relationship with India, providing a strong foundation for professional and business relationships to form and flourish, while recognizing the immense contribution of our Indian community to Victoria.





“As the world’s second largest country, India is an economic superpower and one of Victoria's most important markets for food and fibre exports, international students and tourism.”

Mathew Guy also praised Victorians of Indian background by describing them as people Characterized by hard work, enterprise, and a commitment to family and community. He said Indian Australians have made an exceptional contribution to our state. The strength of the Victorian Indian community is a key contributor to our state’s successful partnership with India.





“A sister-state relationship with an Indian state will promote Victoria as a desirable destination to live, study; do business and visit, allowing all Victorians to benefit from the social, economic and business opportunities created by our diaspora communities.”