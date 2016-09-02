India to create Task Force for next 3 Olympic Games

India to create Task Force for Olympics Source: (Wikimedia Public Domain)
Published 2 September 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 2 September 2016 at 3:38pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently announced that a task force will be created for the the next three Olympics. India could bag only one silver and one bronze at the recently concluded Rio Olympics. We spoke to Senior Sports Correspondent with Doordarshan, Anil Thomas, to know more.
