India to get waiver from US sanctions on Russia

Waving flag of India and USA

Source: Getty Images

Published 8 August 2018 at 4:24pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

The American Congress and Senate have passed a joint conference report of the 'National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2019' which allows modified waivers for India (and some other countries) from the 'Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or CAATSA' imposed against Russia. This will now go for approval to the US President Donald Trump. To understand the strategic significance of this move we spoke to security analyst and Director, Centre for International Security, Gateway House, Sameer Patil.

