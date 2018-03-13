India to give reservations to acid attack survivors

An acid attack survivor gets her make-up done prior to a fashion show, in Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 07 March 2018. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Published 13 March 2018 at 9:08pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 5:03pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
In an Australian Exclusive, Acid attack survivor Yasmeen Mansuree speaks to SBS about the Indian Government's decision to give reservations to acid attack survivors. Tune in to know more... (Picture used is a generic pic and not a pic of Yasmeen Mansuri)
Published 13 March 2018 at 9:08pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 5:03pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share