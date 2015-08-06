SBS Hindi

INDIA TO OVERTAKE CHINA'S POPULATION, SAYS UN REPORT

: Indian students hang on the door of a crowded bus on their way to school during morning rush hour in Bangalore - AAP

Indian students hang on the door of a crowded bus on their way to school during morning rush hour in Bangalore - AAP

Published 6 August 2015 at 5:16pm, updated 4 May 2018 at 8:39am
By Mosiqi Acharya
Available in other languages

The United Nations has predicted that India will overtake China as the world's most populous country in less than a decade.

