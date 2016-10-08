India Unites for Animals - Worldwide movement against Animal Abuse

The event was organized under the banner of the movement "India Unites for Animals".





The synchronized event, completely led by volunteers, was organized same day i.e on 18th September 2016 in 70 cities across 8 countries in 5 continents.





People gathered in cities across USA, UK, New Zealand, South Africa, Nepal, Sweden and Czech Republic to show their support to the movement.











In Australia, apart from Sydney, volunteers organized awareness events in Brisbane and Melbourne.





Madhusmita says, 'India's current animal welfare act (the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act) has not been updated since it was enacted in 1960. As a result, a first instance of animal abuse (no matter how brutal) has a fine of only Rs 100. Concerned citizens around the world, irrespective of any personal/ professional affiliation, have therefore started the India Unites for Animals movement, to bring awareness on the issue and request lawmakers in India to enact a new policy on animal welfare that is more in tune with the times, and has stricter penalties for animal abuse'.





For Sydney launch event, participants engaged members of the public to inform them of the archaic provisions in the current Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act in India, which has not been updated since it was enacted in 1960.





'The Sydney event managed to raise awareness on these critical issues, and in just 2 hours got more than 100 people to pledge their support to a demand for a new animal welfare law in India.', said Madhusmita











Speaking with Anita Barar, Madhsmita said, 'IUFA is unique because it is a citizens movement, not headed by any individual or organisation, but supported by people from across the world. They were mobilized through social media and word of mouth advocacy.'





The movement received support from eminent personalities in politics, media and celebrities, and the public, both in India and internationally.





She said, that IUFA is also running petitions online and through toll free calls. The signatures will subsequently be delivered to lawmakers across India.





