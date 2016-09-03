SBS Hindi

India-Vietnam relations and its strategic significance

Indian PM Narendra Modi with Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Indian PM Narendra Modi with Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Source: AAP-EPA-Minh Hoang

Published 3 September 2016 at 5:06pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one day visit to Vietnam where India and Vietnam have signed 12 agreements in various sectors including Defence, IT and Space. India has also extended a new 500 million dollar Defence line of credit to Vietnam for defence purposes. We spoke to Professor in JNU's Centre for East Asian Studies and Director of Institute of Chinese Studies, Professor Alka Acharya on the strategic significance of this trip.

