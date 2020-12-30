India vs Australia third Test to remain at Sydney Cricket Ground

The sun sets during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney(File photo) Source: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
Published 30 December 2020 at 6:32pm, updated 31 December 2020 at 11:17am
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 30/12/20 in Hindi //** 18 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in New South Wales//** A record number of new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom//
Published 30 December 2020 at 6:32pm, updated 31 December 2020 at 11:17am
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share