India report : RBI asks local banks for details about Adani's exposure

India Adani

This grab from video released by Adani Enterprises ltd on Thursday, Feb.2, 2023 shows Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addressing investors from an unknown location. Credit: Adani Enterprises ltd via AP/AAP Image

Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 03/02/2023

  • India's main opposition Congress seeks probe against energy giant Adani
  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeks details from banks about Adani's exposure
  • India questions World Bank on Indus Waters Treaty stand
  • Bengaluru city in south India to host first G20 energy transition working Group meeting
