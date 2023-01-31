India report : RBI asks local banks for details about Adani's exposure

- India's main opposition Congress seeks probe against energy giant Adani
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeks details from banks about Adani's exposure
- India questions World Bank on Indus Waters Treaty stand
- Bengaluru city in south India to host first G20 energy transition working Group meeting
LISTEN TO
'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner
SBS Hindi
31/01/202307:42
LISTEN TO
Why do some Indians in Australia resist becoming Australian citizens?
SBS Hindi
27/01/202306:40
LISTEN TO
How can Indian diaspora in Australia be a reliable partner for India's progress today?
SBS Hindi
02/02/202318:25