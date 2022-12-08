SBS Hindi

India report : India says stop classifying terrorists as 'good' or 'bad' on basis of political convenience

India's Ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj, current president of the U.N. Security Council, address the council after a report on the humanitarian impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022 at U.N. headquarters.

India's Ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj, current president of the U.N. Security Council, address the council after a report on the humanitarian impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. Source: AP / Bebeto Matthews/AP

Published 12 December 2022 at 2:48pm
Listen to the latest SBS Hindi news from India. 12/12/2022

  • India asserts in UNSC that the era of classifying terrorists as 'bad' or 'good' on the basis of political convenience must end now
  • Supreme Court of India to hear the review petition challenging the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case
  • Indian opener Ishan Kishan's fastest-ever double century helps India to record a face-saver win against Bangladesh
  • Playing its first T20 Super Over Indian women's cricket team wins the second match against Australia
'Started from a shipping container’: The migrant story behind Australia's 'best' Indian restaurant

SBS Hindi

08/12/202210:40
Australia changes processing priorities for skilled visas

SBS Hindi

15/11/202208:48
How familiar are you with these COVID-related visa changes in Australia?

