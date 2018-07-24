Indian Air Force to take part in Australia's 'Pitch Black' air combat exercise for the first time
The Indian Air Force, for the first time ever, will take part in Exercise 'Pitch Dark' conducted by the Australian Airforce. This exercise will be held from 27th July to 17th August 2018. According to the Australian Air Force website "this exercise hosts up to 4000 personnel and up to 140 aircraft from around the globe including participants from Australia, Canada, France (New Caledonia), Germany, Indonesia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, India, Malaysia and the United States and will include day and night flying." "Exercise Pitch Black features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment and is an opportunity to test and improve our force integration, utilising one of the largest training airspace areas in the world — Bradshaw Field Training Area and Delamere Air Weapons Range," says the website. We spoke to Air Commodore Prashant Dixit to know more about the importance of this exercise in terms of the strategic relationship between India and Australia.
