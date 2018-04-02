SBS Hindi

Indian Airports best in the world!

Delhi International Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Source: Delhi Airport Facebook

Published 2 April 2018 at 12:19pm, updated 2 April 2018 at 12:35pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

In a recent report release by the ACI (Airports Council International), many Indian airports have been ranked among the best in the world in their category. We spoke to Singapore based Senior Business Journalist S Anuradha to know more.

