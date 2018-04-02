Indian Airports best in the world!

Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Source: Delhi Airport Facebook
Published 2 April 2018
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

In a recent report release by the ACI (Airports Council International), many Indian airports have been ranked among the best in the world in their category. We spoke to Singapore based Senior Business Journalist S Anuradha to know more.
