Indian Architecture: Dr. Amit Shrivastav

Researchers at the University of Adelaide are carrying out work in a variety of areas of interest in India. Partnering with Indian institutions makes for richer outcomes, grounded in the right context. It is clear that no area of interest should be considered in isolation. For example, the creation of an industrial area will have impacts on the requirements for public infrastructure such as roads and transportation, and environmental impact in terms of carbon emissions.











Academics have observed that their research efforts could be considerably strengthened if lead researchers were made aware of other projects taking place simultaneously. It is with this in mind that an exhibition and discussion event, India Built, was recently held to showcase the work being done on Indian urbanisation at the University. Various research projects are being undertaken by the Centre for Asian and Middle Eastern Architecture (CAMEA), and other colleagues and collaborators across various disciplines at the university.











Taking the lead, Dr Amit Srivastava, Director (India) CAMEA, feels that the new initiative, referred to as the India Research Collective (IRC), will encourage greater discussion and mutual understanding. He was part of the South Australian government delegation that visited India recently. It is his vision and desire to build researchers capacity to think about the Indian space, to enhance the work being done on India in Adelaide.













